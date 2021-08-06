Camila Cabello and the worst dressed stars of the week

tENDENZA: White Christmas

Yes Seasonal color, reinforced by silver also becomes the color for the occasion. Small touches to give light, they can become more visible for the evening. As always, it is a matter of measurement.

no In boots, he makes Santa Claus. With sloping fur from the sleeves resembles the yeti. With sandals you take to the beach. If you have doubts, choose another color. And so on.

CAMILA CABELLO

The song Havana dominated the summer charts, turning this girl (22) into a protagonist of world music. Her second album has recently been released and she has not had time even for a real evening dress.

Mabel

Green-haired fairy, this singer (23), who with her latest single Don’t Call Me Up she has climbed the world rankings, she has a vaguely hard idea of the white dress.

BROOKE BURKE

Generously defined actress, but above all TV character (48) seems to have escaped from a remake of Wars. And as a good officer, he has a uniform type suit and boots.

KELLY ROWLAND

Singer and dancer who debuted in music with Destiny’s Child (38), must feel a terrible nostalgia for the 80s and their excesses, given the giant shoulders of the jacket. Jean Cocteau said: «Fashion is what goes out of fashion». And of course this suit seems to come out of a wardrobe of the eighties. When excess, oversizing, exasperation, were the stylistic code of the moment. While today they appear unbalanced, ridiculous even on a woman who knows how to wear stage clothes with the ease of a dancer. They also do not help these stove-tube bermudas, which compete in length with the tufts of fur along the sleeves, which would not have worn even Grace Jones. Or maybe who knows, in the eighties everything looked nicer.

iO Woman ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED