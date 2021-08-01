News

Camila Cabello announced the release of new music

The new music of Camila Cabello will be released on Friday, July 23. This was announced a few hours ago by the singer of Cuban origin through a post on Instagram, a series of black and white photos with the caption “Bienvenidos a la familia. 7/23.” which is the title of a single or even a new album.

Camila Cabello is about to return: the clues

Wednesday, Camila Cabello’s boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, has released a new track: a remix of the Spanish song KESI by Colombian star Camilo. At the same time, however, it seemed that Camila was also planning to release something of her own.

A few days earlier, the senorita star had published, in fact, a photo with only one side of her face, which showed her with a golden earring, her cheek illuminated by blud, a winged eyeliner and with her hair gathered in a ponytail. Camila titled the image, “listos?” which in Spanish means “ready?”.

The other images in the series were, instead, shots with a palette of brightly colored eyeshadows, Camila’s closed eye with her eyelid made up with a blue eyeshadow and the artist’s hand, with each nail painted in a different color, resting on a palette of eye shadows. According to Billboard, this is With Love Artistry Palette’s Morphe.

So what did Camila Cabello mean with these photos? Hits Daily Double reported that next Friday the singer would release a new single called Don’t Go Yet, described as a “big, red-hot Latin piece”. Disco or single, in any case, it is his first release of 2021.


