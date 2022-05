“I couldn’t be present for my career, for my family, or for my community if I didn’t find the space to heal,” Camila Cabello recalled in a revealing interview.

In dialogue with Variety magazine, and in the week of Mother’s Day, Camila Hair He dedicated laudatory words to his mother, Sinuhé Estrabao, whom he thanked for her help in one of the most complex moments of his life.

“In my teens and early twenties, I struggled with an anxiety that was paralyzing at times”commented the American singer of Cuban-Mexican origin.

“My mental health was at an all time low. I don’t know how I would have made it if it wasn’t for my mom. She helped me find the therapist and the treatment that changed my life,” said the artist, who was part of the special “Power Of Women#” of the American magazine.

There, Cabello shared the cover with Drew Barrymore, Kim Cattrall, Queen Latifah and Amanda Seyfriedwith whom he participated in an event organized by the firm last week.

“I couldn’t be there for my career, my family or my community if I didn’t find the space to heal. It was a hard lesson to learn, because as women, we are often expected to be everything, to everyone, all the time.”⁠, added the also actress.

The next September 21, 23 and 24Camila Cabello will perform at Chili as the opening number of the three shows of the British band Coldplay at the National Stadium.