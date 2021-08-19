Camila Cabello arrives in Italy for the first time on June 24th

Good news for Italian fans of Camila Cabello, the Cuban-born singer-songwriter multiple times Grammy Award nominated and author of the world hit Havana. His The Romance Tour, which will debut in Europe on May 26 in Oslo, will make a stop in Italy for the first time on June 24 at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan. An opportunity to see live the pop star of records who, on December 6, will present to the world Romance, his second album already available in pre-order and inaugurated by the single Liar, which has already totaled more than 170 million streams, and from the success of Señorita, sung with partner Shawn Mendes and certified double platinum in our country.

Songs like Shameless, Cry For Me And Easy, all already digitally and immediately available with pre-order, complete the operation, demonstrating Camila’s incredible versatility, but also her ability to attract an ever-growing audience, who will finally have the opportunity to see her live on next June 24th. Tickets for the only Italian date of The Romance Tour will be available in preview for members of My Live Nation starting at 10 am on Thursday 28 November on www.livenation.it, while the general sale will start from 10 am on Friday 29th on www.ticketmaster.it, www.ticketone.it and in all authorized points of sale.

After the success of Camila, her first solo album released in 2018, and four years after her engagement in girlband Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello is in full popularity. The single Havana in fact, it reaches the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, making Camila the first solo artist in the last 15 years to reach the top position in the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts simultaneously in the same week. After getting two nominations at the Grammy Awards 2018 in the categories of “Best Pop Vocal Album” with the disc Camila and in that of “Best Pop Solo Performance” with the single Havana, Cabello won two Latin Grammys with the song My Favorite Person, sung together with Alejandro Sanz.

Camila is also an ambassador for Save the Children And in 2021 she will make her debut as an actress in the film Cinderella, directed by Kay Cannon and produced by James Corden and Leo Pearlman.

