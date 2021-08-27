Camila Cabello at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the performance of First Man

During the ceremony of the Grammy Awards on Sunday 26 January 2020 Camila Cabello gave us one of the most moving moments of the entire evening along with the tribute to Kobe Bryant, thanks to his thrilling performance of First Man, a song dedicated to the ‘first man’ who ever loved her. No, he’s not her handsome boyfriend Shawn Mendes, as you might think, but the father of Camilla Cabello Alejandro, with whom the ex Fifth Harmony walked on the red carpet of the event.

Camila Cabello at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Getty Images

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes separated on the Grammys red carpet

The fact that in the early evening Shawn Mendes showed up on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards 2020 without Camila (with whom he was nominated for ‘Best Pop Duo’ and ‘Best Group Performance’ thanks to the song Señorita) had thrown into confusion the fans of the couple who, a few minutes later, were able to breathe a sigh of relief when they saw the 22-year-old singer appear in front of the photographers with her father. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello then they sat close together during the evening even if the cameras lingered a little on them, finally leaving them some privacy and tranquility. Ok between the two so there is no crisis, the Shamila are in excellent health and Cabello simply wanted to give an unforgettable evening to dad Alejandro, to which he then dedicated his touching performance live.

Camila Cabello sings First Man at the 2020 Grammy Awards

During the performance of First Man on stage, next to Camila (who among other things was dressed in a wonderful pink mini-dress with a tail), some images began to flow that immortalized her as a child while playing with her father, telling us a beautiful bond and definitely a lot intense that nothing and no one can ever break. Needless to say, dad Alejandro Cabello was unable to hold back tears given the amount of emotions that overwhelmed him, especially after his daughter reached him by giving him her hand and singing to him:

“I say I’ve never seen you cry before you say ‘You never looked so beautiful You know you will always be my baby’ That you were the first man who really loved me, who really loved me“.

The live performance of Camila Cabello at the Grammy Awards ended with a hug between Camila Cabello and her dad, and ended up move not only them but also the entire audience in the room. Yes ok we admit it, we too had eyes full of tears but we are not ashamed, after all, what could be more beautiful than seeing a daughter who loves her dad so deeply?

