Camila Cabello at the Grammys without Shawn Mendes: is it already over?

What if between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes love had really lasted the space of a song? that Senorita with whom they were competing at the Grammy Awards 2020… The suspicion froze the fans, during the delivery of the Oscars of music … Then, luckily… Camila Cabello split between dad Alejandro and Shawn Mendes? Here’s how it went. At the Grammy Awards, Camila Cabello gave us one of the most exciting moments by dedicating First Man to dad Alejandro, who could not hold back the tears. Father and daughter are very united, as evidenced by the photos posted on social media. Look at them in our gallery.

She will not have entered the history of music like her colleague Billie Eilish (who at only 18 years old can boast the primacy of the youngest artist with the nomination for the most important categories at Grammy Awards), but Camila’s is one of the most exciting interpretations ever at the Oscars of Music.

The Cuban-origin teen idol has played First Man, the song dedicated to his father. Who, present in the room, could not hold back the tears.

Camila Cabello at the Grammy Awards 2020: the look in love is turned to dad … AP Photo

The emotion and tears for her first man…

The first man protagonist of Camila’s song, in fact, is not the current boyfriend (or ex?). but her father Alejandro, the first who loved her more than anyone else. How only a father can do with a daughter.

So, going down the stairs of the stage, while images of his childhood were staged, with a total pink airy look, the artist heads to Alejandro dedicating every single note to him.

And he immediately cried with emotion, in a touching moment between father and daughter.

The dedication on Instagram

Then, turning off the lights of the Grammys and leaving the performance stage, Camila praised her dad on instagram.

He released the video of the evening telling the way the song was born: «A year ago, last October, I was in Nashville on tour. I wanted to go into a studio and write because I hadn’t had the chance for quite a while…

I came in with a lot of ideas but suddenly I started thinking about my father, his absence, what it means to me.

I had to go to the bathroom and sob every 10 minutes writing this song, I could barely make it and I almost couldn’t make it tonight…

Thanks to my father for showing me what it’s like to love someone without asking anything. For always making me laugh while crying, for being my constant confidence and arms to fall into.

I dedicate this to all the dads out there, those who are with us and those who are no longer there. But that we will always have in our hearts».

That special (and social) relationship between father and daughter

After all, it is not the first time that Camila shares on social media the special relationship that binds her to her father Alejandro. There are many messages of affection published by the Cuban artist.

«Thanks for everything, my dad» he wrote in one of the last posts, publishing two photos. One as a child with her father and the other as an adult always embraced him.

Last December another shot in black and white, as she squeezes her father in a warm hug and he kisses her on the head.

«You don’t even know how much it means to me now, you were the first man who really loved me» the diva’s post.

And Shawn Mendes, what place does he have in all this?

The only discordant note of the evening concerns boyfriend Shawn Mendes. He arrived at the ceremony without her. In single version.

Yet they had been nominated together for best performance and best pop duo for the song Senorita. She, on the other hand, arrived at the ceremony in the company of her father.

Immediately, rumors began to circulate. That the Samila (as the couple was named) have arrived at the end of the line?

Would love (started in the summer of 2019) only last the time of a song? In fact, during the evening, it seems that the two were seen together at the after party. Complete with PDA.

The couple, therefore, would not break out. At least for the time being. But the doubt remains.

That Shawn didn’t take it very well that the first man in Camila’s life is her father and not him?

