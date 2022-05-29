Camila Cabello at the Stade de France: the singer attacks the supporters who spoiled her performance

Camila Cabello was the opening mistress of this Champions League final. The American singer came to perform some of her greatest hits in front of 80,000 people. Unfortunately for her, not everything went as planned…

Camila Cabello made the Stade de France vibrate during the opening ceremony of the 2022 UEFA Champions League final, this Saturday May 29, live from the Stade de France. The ex of Shawn Mendes burst on stage, a few minutes before the kick-off of the match, in Saint-Denis, near Paris. “I’m very excited. A few hours ago I felt nervous, but now I’m really excited. I thought all of Europe was going to watch, it’s great. I mean what I like about football fans is the joy, the intensity and the passion. I’ve always wanted to go to football matches.”she said in an interview with the official UEFA website.

Football fan from an early age, the interpreter of Bam Bam therefore accepted UEFA’s proposal without flinching. “I would not call myself a football fan compared to those who will be in the stands of the Stade de France, but I really like this sport. With my schedule, I find it difficult to go there regularly, so I’m very excited to be there“, she added.

Camila Cabello gets carried away on Twitter after her performance

By performing on the lawn of the Stade de France, Camila Cabello thought to make a full box. But it was without counting on some supporters, who were not very lenient with the artist, who came straight from Miami, his city of residence, to animate the opening night. Indeed, while the concert was in full swing, some aficionados preferred to sing the anthem of their favorite clubwhich irritated the popstar.

Ed Sheeran’s girlfriend railed on her Twitter account in a series of tweets, since deleted. “I watched our performance and I can’t believe some people were singing their team anthem so loudly. My team and I have worked hard to bring positive vibes and put on a good show for you.”, she began. Minutes later, Shawn Mendes’ ex-girlfriend called fans a “rude”, before qualifying his remarks. “Anyway…I’M GLAD YOU ENJOYED THE CONCERT”. Little resentful, Camila Cabello spent the evening in the stands supporting Liverpool and Real Madrid, with her family. All’s well That ends well.