Camila Cabello auditioned for ‘The X Factor’ to marry Harry Styles

The singer has credited the 2010 winner of the UK edition of ‘The X Factor’ as the reason she sought out talent show two years later.

A photo from 2015 at the American Music Awards where Camila Cabello subtly horns Harry Styles. MovieMagic

Camila Cabello confessed that it was thanks to Harry Styles that she dared to audition for “The X Factor” in 2012. The singer of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” had participated in this singing competition and was finally part of from girl group Fifth Harmony, who finished in third place.

On ‘The Late Late Show’ with James Corden on Monday (April 18), Camila Cabello revealed that she only auditioned because she wanted to ‘marry’ Harry Styles, who rose to fame in the UK version of ‘The X Factor’ in 2010.

“It’s really, really embarrassing and I can only say that because obviously it was ten years ago, but I was literally in the mood: I’m auditioning for ‘The X Factor” because I’m going to marry Harry Styles. I really believed in it at the time,” she smiled.

“To fall in love”

The singer went on to clarify that she wasn’t expecting to marry Harry Styles, but she admitted she thought they were likely to “fall in love”.

She also shared that while she originally auditioned as a soloist, she was thrilled to form Fifth Harmony alongside Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, as Harry Styles’ band One Direction was founded in similar circumstances. “I felt very good, I was a fan of One Direction”, added the interpreter of “Havana”.

( Cover Media / Lematin.ch )