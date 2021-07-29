Camila Cabello between body positivity and the accusation of blackface

“Non we are at war with our body” he says, launching a great bodypositive message on his tiktok canele.

Camila owes its notoriety to the participation of the talent show “the X factor USA” in which she ranked third together with her groupmates, whom she then left in 2016, to debut as a soloist in 2018.

The singer-songwriter and actress has found herself in these days to launch a signal of acceptance for his body when it was criticized for having softer curves than today’s standard.

She herself on tiktok states that “all bodies are not equal and that’s fine.”

Also states :”I was just running to the park and thinking about my facts while trying to keep fit and healthy, when I noticed that the top I was wearing left my belly uncovered and was not flat”.

Then he lowers the phone and framing his body continues: “Immediately I remembered that it is no longer time to be at war against my body, I am grateful for this body that allows me to do what I have to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite, stretch marks and fat. We are human and that’s okay“.

Misunderstanding or not? Camila accused of blackface

It seems that the controversy for the young singer is not over: in addition to the targeting of the media for its forms “not in line with the standards”, in recent days it has received another heavy criticism.

Camila Cabello, in fact, was charged after his live performance “” Don’t Go Yet “” to have colored the face of his dancer forcing him to have a “blackface” to make it look South American.

The singer promptly intervened to defend herself and exonerate herself from the accusation, declaring that the member of the corps de ballet had simply been the subject of a ugly tan spray.

She added that the dancers she chose were multicultural and did not have to be Latin: “the point was to have a series of exaggerated 80s characters like in the video clip, including a white guy with a terrible orange tan“.

