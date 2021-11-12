Camila Cabello brings the warmth of Cuba to the VMAs – watch the performance of “DON’T GO YET”

Camila Cabello she left her crystal slippers at home, because for the MTV VMA 2021 he had a whole other kind of grand ball in store.

The singer and star of Cinderella is back on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards for the third time and when it comes it’s always a big party. In 2018, he had won Artist of the Year and Video of the Year with his Havana. The following year, she and her boyfriend Shawn Mendes gave us the hottest performance in the history of the award with their Señorita.

This year? His new single Don’t Go Yet, taken from his upcoming third studio album, Familia, was nominated for Song of Summer, and Camila led the the warmth of his Cuba on the VMA stage with a crazy performance surrounded by flamenco dancers.

“I think ‘Don’t Go Yet’ is melodically and soundly me being free“, recently told the 24-year-old interviewed by Apple Music 1. “I think being in Miami for so long and having family around me and speaking Spanish just brought me back. I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed. “

Once Camila finished living her flamenco fantasy, she passed the show to her boyfriend: Shawn Mendes he stole our hearts by singing his single Summer of Love with producer Tainy on another arena stage at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The replica subtitled in Italian of the MTV VMA 2021 is aired Monday 13 September from 21.10 on MTV (Sky 131 and streaming on NOW). I mean, how do you lose it ?!

MTV VMA 2021: ALL THE WINNERS



ph: getty images