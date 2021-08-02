Camila Cabello bursts onto the market with the single Don’t Go Yet

We saw her at the MTV EMS’s 2019 fight against Ariana Grande, Becky G, Halsey, Jonas Brothers and Shawn Mendes. Was for the category Best Pop a demonstration of how much the Cuban artist has a really strong worldwide following! Now the news of the release of a new single that anticipates his third album Familia. Music video for Don’t Go Yet has just broken through altitude 4 million views.

Camila Cabello is also an ambassador for Save the Children.



Camila Cabello in 2018 he won the “Artist of the Year” and “Video of the Year” awards at the Video Music Awards and earned two Grammy Award nominations in the categories of “Best Pop Vocal Album” with the album “Camila” and in that of “Best Pop Solo Performance” with the single “Havana” (Live). Debuting as a soloist, after singing for 4 years in the Fifth Harmony, the single “Havana” became by far the song by a female artist most listened to in streaming and was the most listened to song in the world in 2018. His 3x PLATINUM single “Never Be The Same” reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. The global super hit “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes, released in June 2019, debuted at the #1 on iTunes, breaking the record for the biggest debut on Spotify for a men/woman duet. ” Señorita” was the most streamed song in the world on Spotify in 2019 and was nominated for a Grammy in the category “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance”. In December 2019 the second studio album was released “Romance“, certified PLATINUM. She will make her acting debut in the film Cinderella, released on September 3, 2021, directed by Kay Cannon and produced by James Corden and Leo Pearlman.

