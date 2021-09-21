Camila Cabello can’t wait to go back to acting: “I want more actress roles, for sure”

Camila Cabello has proven to have a lot of talent like actress with his debut film Cinderella. It often happens that pop stars make forays into cinema to return to devote themselves only to music, but this is not really the intentions of the bubbly 24-year-old.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabella at the Miami premiere of “Cinderella” – getty images

In a recent interview with Collider, the “Don” t Go Yet “singer talked about how acting in her first movie made her cum a great desire to venture more into acting and experiment as much as possible:

“I’d love to act more, for sure. I’d like to do more comedy. I think dramatic roles would be really fun too. Action would be really fun. The thriller would be really fun. There is so much. There is a lot to explore“

But Camila admitted that comedy is the genre she would like to explore more than the others, and like Cinderella prepared it for future parts:

“I think it will get easier and easier“, he said. “Obviously, I really cared and was interested in this movie, so I wanted to do a good job. But I think, at my best, I’m pretty funny“.

ph. getty images