Camila Cabello chose her sexy Met Gala look

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were among the great protagonists of the Met Gala 2021: they walked side by side on the red carpet, enchanting everyone with their sweetness. The singer showed off a really hot look but few know that it was his girlfriend who chose it for him.

Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes they are among the most loved “famous” couples of all time: it is since they announced that they are in a relationship that they have enchanted everyone with their sweetness and today, despite being years since then, they continue to be very much in love and close-knit. They have given yet another proof during the last one Met Gala, on the occasion of which they walked side by side on the red carpet. The thing that few people know is that the singer personally chose her boyfriend’s look, convincing him to add a hot detail that really drove the fans crazy.

The couple look of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, as well as all the other stars present at the Met Gala, gave their best in terms of style for the traditional red carpet show. Both turned to the elegance and exuberance of Michael Kors, having him sign their “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” themed looks. The pop star showed off a sinuous purple sequin suit with a maxi side slit skirt, crop top and flashy matching feathers on the train. The boyfriend, on the other hand, opted for total black with tight pants, leather jacket, suspenders, maxi necklace and bare chest.

Camila Cabello asked her boyfriend to take off his jacket at the Met as well

The thing that few people know is that it was Camila herself who chose the sexy look of her boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Interviewed by Vogue journalists, she then revealed an even hotter detail: “I tried to get him to take off his jacket on the red carpet. I told him ‘Take it off, take it off’. I’m sorry to say, but it kept it up“In short, Cabello can only be defined as” one of us “and the fact that her partner has accepted (at least in part) one of her style tips makes the couple even more adorable.