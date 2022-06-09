Camila Cabello chosen to sing at the opening ceremony in Paris, Internet users protest and claim Aya Nakamura

On May 28, Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the Champions League final. An event that will take place in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis) at the Stade de France. Ahead of this remake of the 2018 final won by Karim Benzema’s teammates, singer Camila Cabello was chosen to perform live at the opening ceremony. The performer of the song Havana shared his joy on social networks: “I am very happy to go on stage for the Champions League final”, rejoiced the 25-year-old artist, promising “to put on a really special show”. “I have a lot of surprises for you”she added.

A news that caused a reaction on the web. Besides, some Internet users would have preferred to see another singer perform the show. Indeed, it was Aya Nakamura who was acclaimed.

“foreign artists all the time so our national artists do their job well”, “I have nothing against Camilla, I respect the work of each artist so much, but I would have preferred our aya”, “It’s really a shame especially since she is known internationally so she is aiming for the desired target…”, “But seriously I don’t understand, even if they hadn’t chosen Aya… But why Camilla??”, “Camilla Cabello in real life, her songs are not crazy and tired of hearing it but I admit Aya Nakamura, she pierced everywhere, it would have been legitimate but well too bad”could we read.

This Tuesday, May 10, the young woman celebrated her 27th birthday! The one to whom we owe the title Pookie received an early birthday present since a few days ago, the sound, Dégaine featuring rapper Damso (who is blowing out his 30th candle, editor’s note) was certified disc Golden !

And for the Stade de France, we will have to wait a little longer…

See also: Zapping: TPMP: Jean-Michel Maire tackles Aya Nakamura

Adam Javal-Fauconnier