Camila Cabello, Cinderella and Shawn Mendes to change habits

Cuban singer and actress Camila Cabello, currently on Prime Video in the film “Cinderella”, hated training and eating healthy, then a “Prince” made her change her habits

Lucia Resta

It is not said that sporty and attentive to well-being are born, you can become one, perhaps for love, as happened to Camila Cabello, the singer and actress of Cuban origin who these days is under the gaze of many for the film Cinderella, recently arrived on Prime Video. If as a princess she is a little different from the usual Cinderella, a fairy tale character reinterpreted in a slightly more modern and post #Metoo key, as an artist the 24-year-old Camila Cabello has a story that unites her to many other stars of her generation. It was in fact discovered thanks to a well-known talent show, X Factor, failing as a soloist and then achieving success with the group instead Fifht Harmony but he left very soon. Right after the separation from bandmates his career took off and his life has changed too, thanks to a special meeting.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and … the abs – In 2015 Camila first collaborated with the Canadian singer Shawn Mendes for the single I Know What You Did Last Summer. The spark is struck, but the fire has not yet begun to burn and so the two have been friends and colleagues for a few years. Only two years ago they officially got together and now they form an admired couple of the star system.

Shawn is very fitness conscious and loves to post photos on Instagram where he shows off his sculpted abs. Camila, on the other hand, before meeting her boyfriend did not pay much attention to nutrition and did not engage in physical activity. The first time she trained with a group led by a fitness instructor, she was devastated. He also couldn’t stand the idea of ​​giving up his beloved burgers. It must be said, however, that often for work Camila dances and dance has certainly contributed to making her physique toned and firm.

However, meeting Shawn Mendes simplified his transformation. By physical conformation Camila is one curvy beauty, but positively influenced by her boyfriend, she also pulled out her abs and did not let herself go even during the lockdown period. Absolutely, the physical activity she likes best is there fast walk surrounded by nature, perhaps accompanied by her beloved dogs. A few days ago he posted a video in which he “twerks” in honor of the “Queen of all Queens, Mother Earth”.

Like many stars, Camila Cabello said she had anxiety problems, but to have solved them thanks to meditation which, she said, "changed her life". She dedicates herself to meditation every day, several times a day, learning to manage anxiety and stress and to feel connected with the world around her, with animals, plants, earth, to become more empathic.

He advised his followers to follow these instructions: “Close your eyes and sit with your spine upright and feel the gravity root your body on the Earth’s surface and support you. Take three deep breaths and then begin to notice the flow. natural breathing. Be aware of inhaling and exhaling. Pay attention to every breath. Once your mind has calmed down, imagine every human being in the world at this time, the elderly, the people who have respiratory problems, imagine the people who are vulnerable, imagine their families and say, ‘May you be healthy. May you be safe. May you be free of disease. May you be well’. Repeat until you really feel it in your heart. “

More vegetables in Camila Cabello’s diet – Before getting engaged to Mendes, Camila Cabello hardly ever ate vegetables, at most cucumbers and carrots, mostly in the caesar salad. With Shawn, however, he began to eat many more vegetables, prepared in different ways, and to have a much healthier diet and lifestyle. In any case, Camila he never gave up on carbohydrates, which remain its main source of energy. She is also crazy about bananas, which she consumes practically a every meal. It doesn’t matter whether he ate pasta or pizza, rice and beans or scrambled eggs: le bananas they never fail on your plate!