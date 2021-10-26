News

Camila Cabello confesses: “I passed out” during the Cinderella premiere


The actress missed the premiere of the Amazon Prime Video movie due out on September 3

September 2, 2021

“I’m sorry, I just fainted, but I’m back!” Camila Cabello left everyone speechless at the premiere of “Cinderella”, Film by Amazon Prime Video to be released on September 3. To confess it was the same actress and singer-songwriter, protagonist of the film made by Columbia Pictures, a modern and sparkling musical about the emancipation of women.

Camila Cabello herself then joked about it, in a post on Instagram, published at the end of the evening. “I laughed a lot doing this movie but not in these photos LOL. Our movie is a comedy, but last night I have put in order in scene a drama“, he wrote.

As reported by “E! News, ”Camila explained that she passed out as she joined co-stars Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and other cast members on stage. “I am literally passed out and now I’m back and I’m ready to light my notes” he said.

Premiere of Cinderella at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles

Camila Cabello star of “Cinderella” on Amazon Prime Video

“All I can say is that it was a ‘experience like this incredible. I believed in this movie so much, that all I wanted was to enjoy it. And don’t mess it up. And I’m grateful to everyone who believed in me enough to give me the opportunity, ”added Camila Cabello.

Cinderella”, Directed by Kay Cannon, is a new adaptation of the fairy tale of“ Cinderella ”in a musical version. Also in the cast are Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. The film is produced by Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved


