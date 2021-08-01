News

Camila Cabello confirmed that she and Shawn Mendes are still together












After months of rumors about the status of the relationship, finally came the confirmation: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes they are still a couple!

It was enough a post by the singer of “First Man” to disprove the gossip about the breakup: Camila supported her boyfriend after he started to promote the new work “Wonder” and called it “my love“.

A bit of magic, beauty and wonder could be useful to the world always, but especially now – wrote under the teaser video of the new songs of the Canadian and playing with the word wonder that translated means precisely wonder – @shawnmendes what a magnificent gift to the world. He made this album with every piece of his soul, spirit and essence with the purest intentions“.

My love, I am so proud of the person you are And I’m excited for people to see and hear your heart.“.

Shawn Mendes commented by leaving a series of heart-shaped emojis.

The two artists of “Señorita” you had put together in summer 2019, after being friends for many years and after moving away. It was precisely the collaboration on the hit to have made them find and fall in love.

The rumors about the breakup had started to turn because for a few months they had not been seen together.

It’s actually because they are on two opposite sides of the world: Camila Cabello is shooting the film Cinderella, while Shawn Mendes is working on new music in Los Angeles.

ph: getty images











