Camila Cabello confirms another collaboration with Ed Sheeran

The influencer who spread a false rumor about A$AP Rocky’s infidelity has apologized.

Louis Pisano claimed last weekend that the rapper cheated on Rihanna with Amina Muaddi, a shoe designer and friend of the Barbadian singer.

However, this false information was quickly denied by a relative of the American rapper and Louis very quickly went to social networks to apologize to the couple.

He wrote on Twitter: “Hi everyone, I would like to discuss the situation. Last night I made the stupid decision to share some information that I hadn’t received. I’m not going to talk about sources or discussions because in the end I wrote a Tweet before posting it under my name. »

He added, “So, I would like to formally apologize to everyone I included in my actions and because of my thoughtless Tweets. I accept all the consequences of my actions. »

The Barbadian star is currently pregnant with her boyfriend and the pair were spotted vacationing in Barbados.

For her part, the shoe designer, another involuntary protagonist of this story, expressed herself on social networks.

She wrote: “I have always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media deserves no response or clarification, especially if it is so despicable. I initially assumed that such false gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – ​​would not be taken seriously. »

She added: “However, in the last 24 hours I have been reminded that we live in a society that talks about topics so quickly regardless of the facts and nothing is off limits. »