Camila Cabello confirms her romance with Austin Kevitch as she kisses him and holds his hand

Looks like Camila Cabello is officially off the market! The 25-year-old ‘Bam Bam’ singer was spotted getting close to the Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch on August 7 in Los Angeles. The couple were seen walking hand-in-hand after their lunch, during which Camila planted one in Austin’s cheek (here) Camila and Austin, 31, first sparked romance rumors almost two months ago when they were photographed chatting while out for a walk in Los Angeles. Austin is Camila’s first known serious love since she and Shawn Mendes24, separated in November 2021 after two years of dating.

Camila and the founder of the Jewish dating app kept their date light and fun and were seen smiling and laughing together while sipping boba tea. Camila beat the LA heat in a long flowing blue floral print sundress and black open toe sandals. She wore her long dark hair in a loose bun and accessorized with a cream-colored woven shoulder bag and gold hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Austin wore a white t-shirt with a small graphic on the left chest, green athletic shorts and white sneakers. His dark hair looked purposefully disheveled and his beard was starting to fill out. He and Camila both carried canned water with them on their walks.

As Camila focuses on her new romance, Shawn announced on July 27 that he had made the difficult decision to cancel the rest of his Wonder World Tour dates in order to focus on his mental health just weeks after initially postponed the show. “I started this tour delighted to finally be able to start playing live again after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is that I was not at all ready to face the difficulty of the tour after this period of absence,” he began in the long, raw noted he shared on Instagram. “After talking more with my team and working with an incredible group of healthcare professionals, it’s become clearer that I need to take the time that I personally never took to ground myself and come back stronger,” said he continued. “We were hoping to be able to resume the rest of the appointments after a well-deserved break, but at the moment I have to make my health my first priority. Shawn has been spending time with loved ones in Miami.

Shawn and Camila confirmed their romance in the summer of 2019, but were friends years before and even released a song, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” in 2015. They later collaborated on “Señorita” by 2019, which is around the time they first met romantically. Since their split, they’ve continued to release singles that evoke their spinoffs, Camila with “Bam Bam” and Shawn with 2021’s “It’ll Be Okay” and 2022’s “When You’re Gone.”