Camila Cabello Confirms Relationship With Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch

ads

More on: camila cabello Camila Cabello dances around her bed with DayQuil to reveal she ‘got the rona’ Best star shots of the week: Summer fun with Camila Cabello, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Camila Cabello sparks Dating rumors with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch Camila Cabello calls out ‘rude’ UEFA fans who sang about his performance

Nothing to Kevitch here.

Camila Cabello has confirmed she’s dating Austin Kevitch by showing plenty of PDA with the Lox Club founder – less than a year after his split from Shawn Mendes.

The pair went out for a public stroll in Los Angeles on Sunday, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Cabello, 25, and Kevitch, 31, were spotted out for a walk while holding hands as they playfully chatted.

At another point, the duo had breakfast while relaxing at a picnic table. There, Cabello was seen planting a big kiss on Kevitch’s cheek. And in another sweet moment, Cabello stroked Kevitch’s face.

The tech CEO was dressed casually in a white t-shirt and shorts while the singer wore a blue floral summer dress, sandals and a messy bun.

The duo first sparked dating rumors in June when they were seen in love while out for a night on the town.

The former Fifth Harmony member and Kevitch may have been introduced through his “Cinderella” co-star Nicholas Galitzine.

This is Cabello’s first public relationship since splitting with Shawn Mendes.camila_cabello/Instagram

In 2018, Kevitch posted about Galitzine — who appears to be his relative — on his Instagram Story, writing (via Breitbart), “@nicholasgalitzine making Lexi, Laura, Geoffrey, Grandma Yaya AND ESPECIALLY ME family. proud to have raised such a charming little imaginary prince!!!”

Kevitch founded the Lox Club, dubbed the “Jewish Raya,” in 2020. The app is “A members-only dating club for people with ridiculously high standards,” according to the Lox Club website.

Cabello’s new romance with Kevitch comes nine months after her split from Mendes, whom she dated for nearly three years.

Kevitch founded the “members only” dating app in 2020. austinkevitch/Instagram

She and the “Treat You Better” singer, 24, were first linked as a couple in July 2019 and have continued to show plenty of PDA throughout their relationship.

However, the couple announced they were separating in November 2021, writing in a joint statement, “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.

Since their split, Mendes has been open about his mental health struggles, sharing that he hates being alone in March. And last month, the singer announced he would be canceling the rest of his tour to prioritize his mental health.

Mendes appears to be on the mend, as he was spotted spending time at the beach in Miami over the weekend and was later seen partying at LIV nightclub with The Weeknd.

ads