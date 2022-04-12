Camila Cabello Confirms She’s Single, Jokes About ‘Not Kissing Anyone’ After Shawn Mendes Split E! News UK

In a new video for ‘Vogue,’ Camila Cabello has revealed she’s single, joking that she’s been wearing more lip gloss these days because she’s ‘not kissing anyone’ after her split from Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello shared her skincare routine and beauty secrets with vogue in a new video, and in the process, she revealed her relationship status since splitting from Shawn Mendes in November 2021. While finishing her everyday makeup, Camila showed off her favorite lip gloss. Putting it on her lips, she shared, “Now that I’m single, I wear a lot more lipstick, red lips, and brown lips. I don’t like the feeling of kissing someone with lip gloss. It’s a lot. So now that I’m not kissing anyone, it’s shine time, baby! »

It’s been five months since Camila and Shawn broke up after more than two years of dating. The two ended things amicably and were even pictured together as friends in early 2022. In recent interviews, they both opened up about the love they still have for each other. each other after the breakup, but said the relationship just ran its course.

Of course, their music says more about the story. Camila released her post-breakup album, Family, on April 8, while Shawn recently released his latest single, “When You’re Gone.” One particular track on Family called “La Buena Vida” tells a story similar to “When You’re Gone” about the demise of the relationship. The two stars sing about starting to feel like it was time to end things, but not being ready to let go.

“I don’t feel like you, you don’t feel like me, and my twenties will pass me by, oh no, that’s not life,” Camila sings on her track. Meanwhile, Shawn croons, “I know what we’re supposed to do, it’s hard for me to let go of you, so I’m just trying to hold on, hold on, I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you left.

Camila has been working hard to promote her new record since its release. On April 9, she took the stage at saturday night live to sing two songs from the record – “Bam Bam” and “Psychofreak”. For the latter, she was joined by Willow Smithhis duet partner on the track.