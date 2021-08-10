Camila Cabello explained why she no longer speaks to any of Fifth Harmony

It’s been three years since Camila Cabello left the Fifth Harmony and the singer made a reference to the group with which she became famous in the last interview on Variety.

The separation had not been 100% friendly, with the 22-year-old making it clear that being in the band was definitely tight and with the other girls who had knocked off the stage a mannequin that symbolized the fifth member during the MTV VMA 2017.

If you’re wondering if Camila has since felt with Lauren, Dinah, Ally or Normani, the answer is no, but not because there is still resentment.

Here’s how the artist explained to the magazine why he no longer spoke to Fifth Harmony: “It is not because there is a bad way., it’s just that our lives have taken different courses“.

But if he ever met them: “I would say hello and it would be totally cool“.

“It’s like you’re resetting everything, due to the time that has passed” he added.

If there is someone in showbiz who instead hears very often, this someone is Taylor Swift. Camila Cabello explained to the magazine why she had intervened in defense of the BFF in the case against Scooter Braun: “Because she’s my friend“.

“And someone in her position, on another level, I can’t even imagine how many times people have disappointed her, how many friends just wanted to use her or how many just wanted to be friends with Taylor Swift. I I am happy to be here for her as a person. That is: ‘Even if you’re not popular, I’m there. I am a true friend of yours‘”.

“Regarding Scooter’s situation, I felt his frustration. Being teased like this and not being able to have your masters? Sucks. When you think about how artists end up enslaved to do things and then don’t even own them, it’s a ridiculous concept.“.

Finally, there was also a tiny hint of Shawn Mendes: have never confirmed, but the super hot paparazzi kisses recently they leave little doubt that they are together.

Camila briefly talked about the Canadian, about their featuring “Ifñorita”: “I’ve known Shawn for a long time and it’s been so much fun to work and do things with someone that means a lot to you“.







We remind you that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are candidates in four categories at the MTV VMA 2019 with “Ifñorita”! For vote on them or to express your preference for other artists in contention, just connect to the site mtv.com/vma.

