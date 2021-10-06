Camila Cabello explained why she waited to confirm the romance with Shawn Mendes

The relationship between Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes it started last July 4th but they made us wait a couple of months before confirming it personally.

Now the singer explained in an “interview with the Los Angeles Times the real reason it took him a while to come out.

“I think I was avoiding it, yes – he said – I mean, I don’t call him Shawn Mendes. I call it using nicknames, which I will not say in this interview. But I feel chand when I say his name, it contributes to the pop culture circus“.

He added that sometimes people cannot distinguish between their private life and what happens on stage: “As soon as I say his name, the screams start and I would like to say, ‘No, no, you are not listening to what I am trying to say.’ I’m not talking about this as anything on Twitter. He is my boyfriend. It is a real thing“.

Camila Cabello also talked about the fact that she didn’t want to do another Latin vibe song after “Havana”, but that Shawn Mendes still convinced her to duet in “Señorita“:”He texted me with the idea for the song, but for a while I wasn’t sure I wanted to do it“.

“I couldn’t find a context for myself artistically. But we’re just two guys in love. I said to myself, you know what? Him and me singing together sounds wonderful. And I didn’t want to think about it too much“.

It seems that the Canadian was right to insist: “Señorita” was one of the big hits of last summer and has already won a lot of awards. She is now nominated for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

And, as Camila Cabello herself said, it was really thanks to this featuring if they got together!

ph: getty images