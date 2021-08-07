News

Camila Cabello for the first time in Italy – Music

(ANSA) – ROME, NOVEMBER 21 – The singer-songwriter of Cuban origin
Camila Cabello, repeatedly nominated for a Grammy Award, announces
today the European dates of his The Romance Tour, which will start at
May of next year. The pop star will stop for the first time
time in Italy on June 24, 2020 at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan.

Tickets for the Italian concert will be available in
preview for My Live Nation subscribers starting at
10.00 am on Thursday 28 November on www.livenation.it. The setting in
general sale will instead start from 10.00 am
Friday 29 on www.ticketmaster.it, www.ticketone.it and in all
authorized points of sale.

After the success of the first solo album “Camila” with the hit
planetarium “Havana” (4xplatino in Italy) , on December 6 will be released
the second album of the superstar, entitled “ROMANCE”
(SYCO/Epic Records), already available for pre-order here:
https://SMI.lnk.to/romance.

To inaugurate the project, the official single currently in
radio rotation, “Liar” (170 million streams), the hit
“Señorita” with Shawn Mendes (certified DOUBLE PLATINUM in
Italy), which has so far reached over 2 billion streams and
peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot chart
100 and the songs “Shameless”, “Cry For Me” and “Easy”, all already in
digital and immediately available with pre-order.

European | leg 2020 (ANSA).

