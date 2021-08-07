Camila Cabello for the first time in Italy – Music

(ANSA) – ROME, NOVEMBER 21 – The singer-songwriter of Cuban origin

Camila Cabello, repeatedly nominated for a Grammy Award, announces

today the European dates of his The Romance Tour, which will start at

May of next year. The pop star will stop for the first time

time in Italy on June 24, 2020 at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan.



Tickets for the Italian concert will be available in

preview for My Live Nation subscribers starting at

10.00 am on Thursday 28 November on www.livenation.it. The setting in

general sale will instead start from 10.00 am

Friday 29 on www.ticketmaster.it, www.ticketone.it and in all

authorized points of sale.



After the success of the first solo album “Camila” with the hit

planetarium “Havana” (4xplatino in Italy) , on December 6 will be released

the second album of the superstar, entitled “ROMANCE”

(SYCO/Epic Records), already available for pre-order here:

https://SMI.lnk.to/romance.



To inaugurate the project, the official single currently in

radio rotation, “Liar” (170 million streams), the hit

“Señorita” with Shawn Mendes (certified DOUBLE PLATINUM in

Italy), which has so far reached over 2 billion streams and

peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot chart

100 and the songs “Shameless”, “Cry For Me” and “Easy”, all already in

digital and immediately available with pre-order.



European | leg 2020 (ANSA).

