Camila Cabello furious with fans after the Champions League final

Like many stars, Pink was keen to speak out about the recent revocation of Roe vs. Wade, a historic decision that has caused great anger in the United States because it will now allow certain states to restrict or completely ban access to abortion.

In a Twitter post, the singer wrote, “Let it be clear: if you think the government has a say in a woman’s womb or a gay person’s life, or if you think racism is okay, so please don’t listen to my songs ever again.”

Pink isn’t the only celebrity to have expressed anger over the decision. Young singer Olivia Rodrigo also shared her fury on the Glastonbury stage this weekend and performed Lily Allen’s “Fuck you” alongside her to get the message of outrage across.

Madonna, meanwhile, posted a horrified message on her Instagram account, admitting she was terrified for her daughters after the announcement.

“I woke up to the terrible news about Roe V Wave,” she said. “They have decided that we women no longer have any rights over our own bodies. That choice has left me and all women in this country in despair. The Supreme Court has decided that women’s rights are are more constitutional rights. We actually have less rights than a gun. I’m scared for my daughters. I’m scared for all the women in the United States. I’m just terrified. I guess God put this in our path because they knew we would be strong enough to carry this burden. Strong enough to FIGHT! Strong enough to overcome this. Girls….are you ready to fight?”