Camila Cabello furious with fans after the Champions League final

The Champions League final was a bit too chaotic for Camila Cabello’s taste. In addition to heavy outbursts around the Stade de France, as well as a half-hour delay for the game, the star struggled to perform as fans completely ignored his performance.

The former Fifth Harmony star sang for nearly 6 minutes, but fans were too eager to hear him sing the song. Annoyed, the star did not hide her disappointment on Twitter.

“I’ve been reviewing the footage of our performance and I can’t believe the fans were singing their team anthems so loudly. My team and I have worked so hard and for so long to put on the right performance and ensure good performance,” she said. “That’s very rude, but whatever. I’m glad you enjoyed the show.”

And Camila is not the only personality not to have appreciated the chaos of this evening. Boxing champion Estelle Mossely also expressed her anger at the organization of the event.

“It’s a scandal what is happening at the Stade de France!” she wrote on Twitter. “Blocked for more than an hour, gassed, jostled… Access to the stadium was closed even before kick-off. And it’s just now that they decide to ‘evacuate’ people. As a reminder, everyone has tickets to go home. SCANDALOUS!”.