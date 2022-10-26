Camila Cabello Gets Booed on ‘The Voice’ After Shading Blake: Video – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Camila Cabello began drama on the Monday, October 24 episode of The voice, and the fans weren’t there for that. The 25-year-old ‘Havanna’ singer threw a subtle shade at 46 Voice veteran Blake Shelton when she agreed with his analysis of the candidate Sasha Hurtadothe performance of. After Blake said she had to perform the “right song” to really impress the fans and the judges, Camila hesitantly clapped back. “So I think you’re right for the first time…” she joked. The whole room was instantly flooded with boos, as well as defeated noises from Blake and the judge john legend. On the bright side, Blake’s wife Gwen Stefani laughs with the jab.

The 2022 season of The voice This is the last time Gwen, 53, and Blake will compete on the hit NBC competition series, as Blake announced earlier this month that the show’s 23rd season will be its last. “I’ve been struggling with this for a while and decided it was time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23,” he wrote in an Instagram announcement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and I will always feel like home. It’s been one hell of a ride in these 12 years of changing chairs and I want to thank everyone at NBC’s ‘The Voice’, every producer, writers, musicians, crew and caterers, you’re the best.

Of course, the biggest thing to come out of the show — which Blake has been a judge on since its first season in 2011 — is meeting his now-wife, Gwen. A person close to the ‘Rich Girl’ hitmaker revealed to HollywoodLife after Blake’s big announcement that she’s very supportive of her husband’s decision to leave. “Gwen couldn’t be more proud of Blake right now. She knows it’s a huge decision and one he didn’t take lightly,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY noted. “He has discussed leaving the show several times over the years with Gwen but I feel like now is the right time to do so.

According to another source, Blake’s “bittersweet” decision comes with plans to spend more family time with Gwen and her three children whom she shares with her ex-husband. Gavin Rossdale: kingston16, Zuma14, and Apollo8. “They both feel like they’ve reached the pinnacle of their careers and Blake is really looking forward to being home with Gwen and living with her in their peaceful Oklahoma home,” they explained. at HL EXCLUSIVELY. “To be able to have him with him this past season right now has been phenomenal, but they both know that has to end. Blake is so proud of the show and honored to be a part of its success. The two will certainly be watching from home.

Gwen’s Final Season The voice (for now, at least) is season 22. In 2023, Blake will be joined by luck the rapper, Niall Horanand returning coach Kelly Clarkson. This means that he is the only judge from season 22 to move on to season 23.