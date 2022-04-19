Camila Cabello guest in James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke (VIDEO)

The singer opened up about moving to the US and why she showed up on The X Factor.

Three years after his album Romance, which has several billion streams on online music platforms, Camila Cabello has just unveiled her first musical project of the year. An album titled Family. Indeed, a few months after the piece Don’t Go Yetreleased in 2021, the young woman from Cuba has just unveiled the clip of the title Bam Bam alongside Ed Sheeran. A nice comeback for the one who had declared that the disc had been inspired by the fact of spending more time with his family during confinement. An experience that would have helped her to return to her Latin roots but also, and this is what we say, to forget her highly publicized break with Shawn Mendes.

Invited by host James Corden on his famous show Carpool Karaoke, Camila Cabello therefore accompanied the British TV man for a stroll through the streets of Los Angeles. The opportunity for her to look back on her beginnings in music and her participation in X Factor – which she would have done at the time in the ultimate hope of meeting Harry Styles and starting a romance with him – but also of broach a more serious subject, namely the arrival of his parents in the United States. Indeed, the young woman of Mexican-Cuban origin had, at the age of 7, to cross the border with her mother to settle in California in the hope of a better life. His father joined them some time later by swimming across a river. An atypical career that the music star fully assumes.