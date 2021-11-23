Camila Cabello hair and that mint color in the same shade of the dress

It is always said that when you change something to your hair it is because there is a revolution taking place. Camila Cabello confirms this theory. The pop star shows off indeed mint green hair, less than a week after breaking up with Shawn Mendes. The singer shared some selfies on Instagram – for fans, probably, she is on set with the Argentine artist Maria Becerra to shoot the video clip of a new song – with this hair with undertone frosty, paired with holographic eyelids, which gives her a lot.

Probably though, the color isn’t permanent or maybe he made use of a wig. The caption of the photo is “I cleaned up well” and the third shot shows her with her brown hair. The same images were also posted by her hair stylist, Dimitris Giannetos, who described this new look as “CA MINT A”.

Of one thing, however, we are sure (besides the fact that this color goes very well combined with Camila’s olive complexion): the pop star has revived a trend that was in fashion in 2019, that is to show the same color on hair, eyelids and dress . The trend was first brought to the catwalk spring summer 2019 by Marc Jacobs and Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts, Hailey Bieber and Georgia May Jagger liked it too. Camila gives the extra touch by adding a manicure as well en pendant.

