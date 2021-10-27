News

Camila Cabello has announced the release of the new single “Oh Na Na” with Tainy and Myke Towers

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



27 October 2021




About three months after the “summer hit” was releasedDon’t Go Yet“, long last Camila Cabello unveiled the arrival of new music. This is the unreleased single entitled “Oh Na Na” and made in collaboration with the Puerto Rican producer Tainy and the rapper Myke Towers. It will be yours on Friday 29th October.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COVER

Tainy also collaborated with Camila’s sweetheart, Shawn Mendes, in “Summer Of Love”, last song released by the Canadian artist that you can listen to again below!

Is “Don’t Go Yet” that “Oh Na Na” are a preview of the new Camila album “Familia”, coming out soon.

Loading...
Advertisements

Regarding the project, the singer explained:

The whole album was inspired by two things: family and food. Your blood family, but also your chosen family. Who do you want to break bread with. With whom you want to sit at the table, cook, get drunk on wine and dance in the living room. For me, those are the moments that make me happy to be alive, those moments of collective joy and true vulnerability and connection with other people. Moments when the food you cooked together nourishes your soul and so does the laughter, conversation and emotional intimacy. Hope you enjoy it and hope it inspires many wine drunk kitchen dance parties for you and your family“.

ph: getty images


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

842
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
701
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
682
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
604
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
567
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
461
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
458
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
456
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
358
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
349
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top