Camila Cabello has announced the release of the new single “Oh Na Na” with Tainy and Myke Towers

About three months after the “summer hit” was releasedDon’t Go Yet“, long last Camila Cabello unveiled the arrival of new music. This is the unreleased single entitled “Oh Na Na” and made in collaboration with the Puerto Rican producer Tainy and the rapper Myke Towers. It will be yours on Friday 29th October.

Tainy also collaborated with Camila’s sweetheart, Shawn Mendes, in “Summer Of Love”, last song released by the Canadian artist that you can listen to again below!

Is “Don’t Go Yet” that “Oh Na Na” are a preview of the new Camila album “Familia”, coming out soon.

Regarding the project, the singer explained:

“The whole album was inspired by two things: family and food. Your blood family, but also your chosen family. Who do you want to break bread with. With whom you want to sit at the table, cook, get drunk on wine and dance in the living room. For me, those are the moments that make me happy to be alive, those moments of collective joy and true vulnerability and connection with other people. Moments when the food you cooked together nourishes your soul and so does the laughter, conversation and emotional intimacy. Hope you enjoy it and hope it inspires many wine drunk kitchen dance parties for you and your family“.

