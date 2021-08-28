Camila Cabello has denied the wedding gossip

There’s one thing you need to know about Camila Cabello right away: she doesn’t even know which finger an engagement ring goes on. Really, that’s it. This is what the singer revealed to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Thursday night. The host allegedly asked her to respond to gossip sparked by a “suspicious” ring that appeared in a video on TikTok posted by her in early August.

“Oh, would that be the news?” Camila replied with a nice smile, while Fallon showed a photo of the 24-year-old posing with the jewel on her left ring finger. “No, guys, I’m not engaged. I swear I don’t even know which hand the engagement ring goes on “, she answered Fallon’s direct question that she and Shawn Mendes have been together for two years now.

Camila Cabello also explained that both parents would lose their wedding rings so she would have no reference.

The pop star also talked about the new “bad ass” version of Cinderella which will see her as the protagonist. “She doesn’t wait for a prince to save her: she saves herself!”, Camila Cabello said. The viewing of the Amazon Original musical is scheduled for September 3 on Amazon Prime.

Camila also gave away a semi-update on her upcoming third album, Familia. It could, perhaps, come out in the fall. “But of course, you never know what’s going to happen in the world,” he said confirming that the project is ready, but it’s still a bit pending. However, he revealed that the album’s theme (three years on from the previous one) was inspired by his love of food and friends. Those who become their own family in addition to your blood relatives. “Basically… it’s about communities,” Camila said.