Camila Cabello has reconnected with Shawn Mendes during the lockdown

The message of encouragement and full of love of Camila Cabello it was a surprise that surprised all the fans of the couple, just before the release of Wonder, the new song by Shawn Mendes.

The post has in fact dispelled any doubt about the romantic relationship between the two singers, rather reserved about it lately.

Perhaps also because of the pandemic and the consequent emotional state, in fact, the two artists seemed to have moved away a little.

Now, however, Shawn Mendes has revealed for SiriusXM that she and Camila Cabello, in fact, have come even closer during the lockdown and that the singer has played an active role in the process of writing her new album.

.@ShawnMendes takes us behind the meaning of his new single, #WONDER. ? Hear the full interview on @SiriusXMHits1: https://t.co/A5lkzqGMxg pic.twitter.com/iSbnhT5PLb — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) October 4, 2020

How Camila Cabello encouraged Shawn Mendes

She was one of the first to hear it, Camila was part of the whole process. It’s funny because it was a time when she did her thing and I did mine and we were together. But, even working separately, quarantine has brought us closer and now we have become one, even though we are doing our own thing. It’s interesting how the dynamic changes especially when your girlfriend is an author, a musician and it’s amazing.

The Canadian artist is also thinking of including Camila Cabello in the credits of the new album, also entitled Wonder.