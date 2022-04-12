Camila Cabello Hints Shawn Mendes ‘Working All The Time’ Led To Split In New Song ‘La Buena Vida’ E! News UK

Shawn Mendes is the inspiration behind a number of songs on Camila Cabello’s new album, but she seems to be giving new insight into their split on one specific track, “La Buena Vida.”

Camila Cabello released their new album, Familyon April 8, and while several songs seem to be about his breakup with Shawn Mendes, there is a heartbreaking track, “La Buena Vida”, which tells more about the story. The song is about missing a significant other while they are away. “I woke up happy by accident, I forgot you had left,” Camila starts the song singing.

In the chorus, she cites a busy work schedule as the reason the two are apart. “You should be here, you should be with me tonight, instead you work, you work all the time, why am I home alone with your glass of wine?” ” she sings. The song features Camila realizing a relationship might be over, as she also sings, “I forget what it’s like to wake up next to you, and that’s what I’m going through.” As the track ends, she wonders, “I don’t feel like yours, you don’t feel like mine, and my 20s are going to pass me by.” »

The sentiments in this song mirror what Camila said about her split from Shawn in an interview with Apple Music in early March. “I think as you get older, yes, priorities change,” she admitted. “And I feel like it was like that for both of us. However, Camila insisted she still had “nothing but love” from Shawn, who she was friends with for years before they started dating in 2019. separated in November 2021 after more than two years together.

Shawn is also releasing new music with the release of his song “When You’re Gone” on March 31. On the song, Shawn also sings that he knows it’s time to end a relationship. “I know what we’re supposed to do, it’s so hard for me to let go of you, so I’m just trying to hold on,” he sings. After releasing the track, he confirmed in an interview that he wrote the song a month after his split from Camila. He also revealed that he shared the song with Camila before dropping it publicly. The two have remained on good terms since their split.