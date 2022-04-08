Camila Cabello: “If you tell me that eating shit off the floor will make me feel better, I will”

Camila Hair has spoken openly about how his life has improved thanks to the therapy. The singer, who is about to release her new album Familyhas explained on more than one occasion all the episodes of anxiety that he has had to face in recent months.

The situation reached such a point that Camila felt that she could not even go to the studio to record the songs for her new job. “There was a time when I felt so bad about my anxiety that I thought, ‘I feel like I can’t go to the studio. I feel like I can’t go to work. The only way to feel myself was to go to work. And if I didn’t go to work hoping to feel better before I did…It’s a paralyzing feeling“, he explained in an interview for Daily Pop from AND! News.

For this reason, Camila decided to start going to therapy, where she decided to do whatever the professionals told her: “My life was so bad and so painful that I thought: ‘If you tell me eating shit off the ground will make me feel better, I will.‘. I was like, ‘Yeah, of course, therapy. Everything”.

Camila has assured that when a person is in a situation like hers, therapy is “the only option”. And part of this therapy is reflected in Family, his new album in which for the first time he has dared to talk about very personal issues: “I’ve felt so vulnerable… It’s been so difficult to talk about those things. It was the first time I’ve talked about things that I had only talked about with my mother and my therapist“.