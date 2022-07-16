Camila Cabello in Black and Purple Striped Bikini: Photos – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image credit: BACKGRID

Camila Cabello gives his fans exactly what they need for a scorching summer. The “Havana” singer turned up the heat with a sizzling display at a South Florida beach on Friday, July 16. Rocking a black, yellow and purple striped bikini under a chic white crop top, Camila looked sensational as she frolicked in the sand and enjoyed a dip in the beautiful crystal clear waters.

More about Camila Cabello

While the former Fifth Harmony member is often a muse for photographers in her eye-catching ensembles, Camila recently explained that she’s not looking to be famous, like her boyfriend and “Bam Bam” collaborator. Ed Sheeran. “I want to be an artist, not like a ‘celebrity,'” she said Cosmopolitan. “[Ed] just strives to be an artist, then also lives his life like a normal dude. I think Ed is living it – he’s just trying to have fun with good people and making music that he loves. And that’s the same thing I’m trying to do.

She also opened up about her love life, saying she’s been in no rush to start a new relationship since breaking up with her ex. Shawn Mendes in November 2021. “If something happens, then it’s really fun, but I’m not putting any pressure on it.” she admitted to the exit. “Before, I was like, ‘Yes, my love, oh my god, my love,’ and now I’m just trying to have a good time. I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out [them] it’s something more, so that’s great.

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Photos of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin and More

Although she’s not looking for love, her stans must have been ecstatic upon hearing the news that Camila had a run-in with Shawn when they both performed at Wango Tango, as there are a large number of followers who ship the exes. The pair took the stage at different times – but they managed to have a brief conversation. “It would be even more awkward for them to avoid each other and say nothing,” a source said EXCLUSIVELY HollywoodLife. “It’s not the first time they’ve met and from an outward perspective their interactions with each other are still a bit flirtatious, but not in a vigorous way. They are more like flirtatious best friends who have a lot of love and respect for each other.

When the couple first announced their decision to go their separate ways on November 17, they released a joint statement, noting that they would “continue to be best friends.” “We have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever,” the couple said.