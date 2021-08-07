Camila Cabello is a “modern” Cinderella in the trailer for “Cinderella”

Camila Cabello, best known for her early musical career in the group Fifth Harmony and now as a soloist, she is about to debut as an actress.

The American singer is the protagonist of a new version of Cinderella, Cinderellafor Amazon Prime Video.

The film, a romantic musical comedy, is directed by Kay Cannon. It is a revisitation, with a modern twist, of the tale of Cinderella.

Synopsis of Cinderella with Camila Cabello:

“An ambitious young woman, full of dreams and ideas, is determined to make her dreams come true, despite adversity. The help of Fab G and her own determination will ensure that nothing prevents this young woman from realizing herself … even if it’s about love.”

Idina Menzel interprets the Stepmother of Cinderella. Billy Porter instead it is Fab G, a gender version non-binary of Fairy Godmother. Nicholas Galitzine is the Prince Charming. In the cast there are also Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan.

The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries starting from September 3, 2021.

In addition Cinderella, will benefit from an original soundtrack. We will then be able to see Camila Cabello in the double role of actress and singer.

Cinderella trailer: