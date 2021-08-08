Camila Cabello is back in the recording studio

It is official: Camila Cabello is back in recording studio. How do we know? We kept an eye on his Instagram stories and we noticed that he posted an unequivocal selfie.

See for yourself!

Camila Cabello is back in the studio in new Instagram story. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/Szl9prdxTu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 5, 2020

Just these days Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes they released the single by surprise “The Christmas Song”, their personal version of the great Christmas classic.

The couple returned to collaborate after the success of “Señorita” to raise awareness among fans about a good cause. Click here to learn more!

Camila’s latest studio album is “Romance”, his second solo project came out on December 6, 2019. The album should have been presented around the world (including Italy) with a tour, postponed to a later date due to the Covid-19 emergency.

