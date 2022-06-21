Camila Cabello is now blonde and the result is ‘wow’

Camila Cabello is known for her long natural brown hair, which she has worn for many years.

Her signature look has just changed, however, as the Latin artist succumbed to the urge to bleach her mane for the hot season!

Indeed, the 25-year-old young woman has kept her lengths, while making them a few tones paler. Her hair now takes on honey highlights, which go beautifully with the singer’s warm complexion.

“Honey,” Camila simply wrote as a caption to introduce this new mane to her subscribers.

The former Fifth Harmony member isn’t the only star to have gone blonde for the hot season: Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Emma Chamberlain are just a few of the many public figures who have said yes to blonde for this summer .

