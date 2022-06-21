Entertainment

Camila Cabello is now blonde and the result is ‘wow’

Camila Cabello is known for her long natural brown hair, which she has worn for many years.

• Read also: Charlize Theron says goodbye to her signature blonde

Her signature look has just changed, however, as the Latin artist succumbed to the urge to bleach her mane for the hot season!

Indeed, the 25-year-old young woman has kept her lengths, while making them a few tones paler. Her hair now takes on honey highlights, which go beautifully with the singer’s warm complexion.

“Honey,” Camila simply wrote as a caption to introduce this new mane to her subscribers.

The former Fifth Harmony member isn’t the only star to have gone blonde for the hot season: Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Emma Chamberlain are just a few of the many public figures who have said yes to blonde for this summer .

• Read also: This hard-to-wear blonde is back at the top of summer trends

Survey

So, do you prefer Camila brunette or blonde?

Blonde “have more fun”!

Brunette “all the way”!

WATCH: 4 ways to curl your hair without using heat

Source link

