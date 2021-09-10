Camila Cabello is the new Amazon Prime Video Cinderella!

Camila Cabello, the most beloved Latin singer of the moment, as well as Shawn Mendes’ girlfriend, is the new Cinderella from Amazon Prime Video’s music film “Cinderella”! But what will be the style behind the costumes?

In this historical moment in which everything is in question, and normality is a word that has completely lost its value, we can expect everything, even that a singer, although very good, you become the star of the Amazon musical film of the year!

Yes, that’s exactly what happened! A singer, one of the most loved of the moment, especially by the youngest, as well as the girlfriend of one of the most loved singers by teenagers, Shawn Mendes, has transformed from a simple Latin girl to “Cinderella” from Amazon!

It was released on the streaming platform of Amazon Prime Video only for a week, but it is already the most “streamed” film that is viewed, e trendiest of the year!

After all, who doesn’t like the story of Cinderella, who from a simple servant becomes the princess with the crystal slipper! And how many have identified with her!

Cinderella is the most stereotyped children’s story ever, but it is also the most progressive and feminist tale there is! Which exalts a young woman to become the best version of herself and to get out of the shell in which society wants to lock us up!

Because sometimes what is hidden behind a mask is a person with the most unexpected characteristics!

And this concept will be the protagonist of our style guide today, because after all, all we care about is style, and we’ll talk about that!

In particular, we will talk about the style of the singer behind the character of Cinderella! We will find out how to define his style, we will analyze and recreate it, spending very little!

Are you ready to start a new style guide, including sequins, feathered rubbers and crystal slippers? Then you have come to the correct place!

Camilla Cabello is Cinderella on the big screen, but with a sporty look for everyday life!

At the premiere of the film Cinderella from Amazon Prime Video, Camila Cabello wore a cwide rop top in white cotton, it’s a long yellow tulle skirt like a real princess! Jewels Bulgarians, wig a simple bob from the sprecise and clear tyling, and as tput on a yellow eyeliner with a straight and thin line, make-up trend of 2021.

On the set Camila Cabello wears the role of Cinderella, complete with a crystal slipper and ball gown.

But in everyday life, what does our singer / actress wear?

Before answering this question, let’s take a step back: Who is Camila Cabello?

Born in 1997, Camila Cabello is an American singer of Cuban origins, who in recent years has done nothing but clog the charts with her hits!

In 2012 Camila Cabello participates in the American talent The X Factor USA, from which he comes out in a female group, the Fifth Harmony.

But the solo career will be the pinnacle of his career. In 2018 he made his debut with the solo album “Camila“. A record composed of hits and catchphrases, of which we will remember the song that made everyone dance Senorita, sung with Shawn Mendes.

Private life? Since 2019 she is the girlfriend of the sex symbol singer Shawn Mendes. Their relationship has provoked many negative comments, as it has aroused in many the thought that theirs was not a real relationship but only a search for likes on social media and advertising.

Let’s say that Camila Cabello can boast that she definitely has an active life and that she is in her most beautiful moment: a career that is booming and a relationship envied by many!

But as we said before, what’s behind the mask of the Cuban Cinderella next door? The most absolute simplicity!

On her Instagram profile, Camila Cabello immortalizes herself in a sporty outfit, in which she wears a maxi black t-shirt, with under the lcyclists eggings, that is, reaching above the knee, a pair of sneakers, super trendy, and an orange pouch bag.

The look as a whole is of absolute simplicity, but with that it doesn’t stop being super trendy!

In addition, if we wanted to recreate it, without specifically copying the shoes, that is Air Jordan 1 Mid Low, with a slightly higher price than normal, we could do it simply, and spending very little. Indeed, it would be enough for us to look carefully in our closet, because I’m sure you already have everything available!

Camila Cabello, in addition to being the simplest and most sporty Cinderella in the history of Cinderella, she is also an avid supporter of body positive! She was recently paparazzi while running in a public park, wearing a running top and leggings, which did not cover her body much, and showed any shape.

The body shaming comments were spared, but she responded by saying: “We are real women, with curves and cellulite, stretch marks and fat. And we have to recognize it, baby ”.

A setback to all those who in 2021 still try to humiliate on the basis of physical appearance: body shaming is OUT!

But now what are we left to do? Go to your platform Amazon Prime Video, search for the word “Cinderella”And put play. Fun is guaranteed!

The most current style guide of all ends here again for today. Because as I always tell you, there is no fashion without current events, society, trends and a pinch of gossip!

Emanuela Cappelli