Camila Cabello, James Corden and other celebrities dance at a crossroads and are criticized for being “silenced” about the problems facing the United States.

“The Show” aims to promote a new theatrical version of “Cinderella,” starring Cabello and Corden, which will premiere on September 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

A number of Hollywood stars have been targeted after a video appeared on social media Saturday that showed them dancing in disguise at a Los Angeles pedestrian crossing that blocks traffic as the country faces several crises, such as l epidemic, cyclones and the situation in Afghanistan.

In the photos, you can see British comedian James Corden dressed as a mouse, Cuban-American actress Camila Cabello in a Cinderella costume, as well as Billy Porter and Idina Menzel filming a parody for the next episode of The Late Late Show. With James Corden. At one point, the host of the show is seen pushing her hips towards an announcer as Jennifer Lopez plays “Let’s Get Loud”.

While the street dance – meant to promote a remake of Cinderella, starring Cabello and Corden, which debuts September 3 on Amazon Prime Video – sounds fun, it has been widely questioned on the internet.

“You’re trying to drive to work after a stressful morning and it happens”, books Twitter user in response to the clip, which has more than 9 million views. Meanwhile another added: “I feel this is technically a nuisance.” “Okay, now we have to leave Los Angeles. The possibility of this happening is very high ”. underlined Internet user.

some accused Artists to “plug their ears” to the problems that afflict the country. “James Corden was crying in his million dollar California mansion with security guards, tennis courts, private helicopters and swimming pools about how terrifying confinement was. Meanwhile, ordinary people have lost their jobs and homes or been trapped in tiny apartments without even a balcony “and she is my doubt Another user.

