Camila Cabello Just Shared a Bikini Photo and Video on Instagram While on Vacation

Camila Cabello is vacationing in a dream location, and she’s got the Instagram content to prove it. The 24-year-old singer just dropped a series of videos and photos that will have you wanting to book a flight to a tropical destination ASAP.

Getty Images



The first video shows a beautiful sunset by the beach, before rotating to show Cabello in a cute red bikini, rinsing off in an outdoor shower (buy a similar style for just $24 on amazon.com). The second video shows Cabello’s mom in the shower as people in the background say, “That’s so cute!” And the final video shows the shower on, as Cabello’s dad hilariously sprints away.

Cabello kept the caption simple, writing “familia.”

Cabello shared another bikini photo in a separate post, showing up in a gorgeous black and neon string suit, complete with just a kiss emoji in the caption. (You can also buy a similar style for $26 at amazon.com.)

People freaked out in the comments. “OMG YOU ARE LITERALLY BEAUTY IN PERSON🥺,” one wrote. “GOD IS A WOMAN 😍😍,” said another.

Cabello has focused on body-positive content for the past few years. In mid-July, she shared a TikTok about how she was tempted to ‘tuck in’ her belly during a recent run, before changing her mind. “Then I remembered being at war with your body was so much last season,” she said. “I am grateful for this body that allows me to do what I have to do. We’re real women with curves, cellulite, stretch marks, and fat, and we gotta own it, baby. »

Cabello’s boyfriend Shawn Mendes gave her public props for her confidence, saying she influenced his own perception of her body. Cabello is ‘so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people and it really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life,” he said. British GQ.

Despite his next-level confidence, Cabello has admitted in the past that it can be hard to ignore comments about his body. In 2019, she shared an Instagram story that broke down her reaction to a headline about her body. “Honestly, the first thing I felt was that I was unsure of her just imagining what those pictures must have looked like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no ! I didn’t suck my stomach! she says, by We Weekly. “But then I thought to myself… of course there are bad photos, of course there are bad angles, my body isn’t made of fucking rock, or any muscle, for that matter. »

Cabello then expressed concern for children who assume bodies should look different. “The saddest part about young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is that they’re looking for perfection that isn’t real,” she said.