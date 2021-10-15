Camila Cabello – “La buena vida”: text, video and translation in Spanish

This Friday October 15th. Camila Cabello Submit your copy of a small office He surprised his fans with a new song from his upcoming album “Familia”. This is in the name ‘The good life’He took back his Mexican roots with mariachi, using this Mexican type to accompany his beautiful voice. Check out his texts and translations.

Camila Cabello – “The good life”

I woke up happy by accident

I forgot you went again

In other words, I wrote, I read

But I’m alone on the sofa bed

My skin is so soft today, but you are so far away

I can get rid of the memories

It starts to seem like a memory

And I thought we were going to travel the world

Together we make love in the afternoon

But I forget what it’s like to wake up next to you

This is what he commanded

You should be here, you should be with me tonight

You said you work, you always work

Why am I alone with your glass of wine?

Oh no, no, this is not life

No no no no no no no no

I don’t want to be the one who makes plans all the time

I ask you what you have in mind

I know I’m not on your mind

Fear of going and staying behind

listen listen

understood understood

More than anyone else I get

Life now you tend to forget

Looking back, you will regret it

I thought we were going to go around the world

Together we make love in the afternoon

But I forget what it’s like to wake up next to you

And that’s what I order, baby

You should be here, you should be with me tonight

You said you work, you always work

Why am I alone with your glass of wine?

Oh no, no, this is not my life

And I forget the feeling of waking up next to you

This is what I ordered

You should be here, you should be with me tonight

You said you work, you always work

Why am I alone with your glass of wine?

Oh no, no, this is not life

I guess what …

I don’t feel like you were yours, you didn’t feel like you were mine

..you will pass me

Oh no no no no this is not life

Oh no oh no not my life oh

Oh no no no no no all this time

