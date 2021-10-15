Camila Cabello – “La buena vida”: text, video and translation in Spanish

This Friday October 15th. Camila Cabello Submit your copy of a small office He surprised his fans with a new song from his upcoming album “Familia”. This is in the name ‘The good life’He took back his Mexican roots with mariachi, using this Mexican type to accompany his beautiful voice. Check out his texts and translations.
Camila Cabello – “The good life”
I woke up happy by accident
I forgot you went again
In other words, I wrote, I read
But I’m alone on the sofa bed
My skin is so soft today, but you are so far away
I can get rid of the memories
It starts to seem like a memory
And I thought we were going to travel the world
Together we make love in the afternoon
But I forget what it’s like to wake up next to you
This is what he commanded
You should be here, you should be with me tonight
You said you work, you always work
Why am I alone with your glass of wine?
Oh no, no, this is not life
No no no no no no no no
I don’t want to be the one who makes plans all the time
I ask you what you have in mind
I know I’m not on your mind
Fear of going and staying behind
listen listen
understood understood
More than anyone else I get
Life now you tend to forget
Looking back, you will regret it
I thought we were going to go around the world
Together we make love in the afternoon
But I forget what it’s like to wake up next to you
And that’s what I order, baby
You should be here, you should be with me tonight
You said you work, you always work
Why am I alone with your glass of wine?
Oh no, no, this is not my life
And I forget the feeling of waking up next to you
This is what I ordered
You should be here, you should be with me tonight
You said you work, you always work
Why am I alone with your glass of wine?
Oh no, no, this is not life
I guess what …
I don’t feel like you were yours, you didn’t feel like you were mine
..you will pass me
Oh no no no no this is not life
Oh no oh no not my life oh
Oh no no no no no all this time
Camila Cabello – “La bella vita” (Spanish translation)
I woke up happy by accident
I forgot you went again
In other words, you have written and read it
But I’m alone on the sofa bed
My skin is so soft today, but you are so far away
I can leave memories
It starts to seem like a memory
And I thought we were going to travel the world
Together we make love in the afternoon
But I forget what it feels like to wake up next to you
This is what happens to me
You should be here, you should be with me tonight
You said you were working, you were working all the time
Why am I alone with your glass of wine?
Oh no, no, this is not life
No no no no no no no
I don’t want to be the one who makes plans all the time
I wonder what you have in mind
I know I’m not on your mind
Fear of going and leaving
listen listen
understood
More than anyone I understand
Life now you tend to forget
Looking back you will regret it
I thought we were going to go around the world
Together we make love in the afternoon
But I forget what it feels like to wake up next to you
This is what happened my love
You should be here, you should be with me tonight
You said you were working, you were working all the time
Why am I alone with your glass of wine?
Oh no, no, this is not my life
And I forget the feeling of waking up next to you
This is what I went through
You should be here, you should be with me tonight
You said you were working, you were working all the time
Why am I alone with your glass of wine?
Oh no, no, this is not life
I imagine ..
I don’t feel yours, you don’t feel mine
..you will pass me by
Oh no no no this is life
Oh no oh no no my life oh
Oh no no no no all this time