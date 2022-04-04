Camila Cabello lashes out at the paparazzi for ruining her weekend in Miami

In a long post shared on Instagram this Saturday, the singer Camila Cabello, 25, has denounced that during her trip to Miami she felt very overwhelmed by the photographers. The paparazzi have chased her down the beach looking for photos of her in a bikini and throughout her stay she has had the feeling that she was forced to go through a photo shoot that she hadn’t asked for.

The former member of Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello, has traveled to Miami this weekend to disconnect and rest. However, as Cabello herself has denounced on Instagram, she has not been able to relax because of the paparazzi who have been chasing her throughout her trip.

Camila Cabello at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2021 Evan Agostini/AP

“Today I bought a new bikini, a very nice outfit, I put on lip gloss and I didn’t eat anything too heavy before I went into the ocean because I knew it was going to be basically a photo shoot,” explained Cabello in your Instagram account.

“I squeezed my abs so tight that I wasn’t breathing and barely smiling and I was so aware of where the paparazzi were all the time that I couldn’t let myself go, relax and do what we’re supposed to do when we’re out in nature.” artist.

Camila Cabello assures that the paparazzi photos have made her feel bad CAROLINE BREHMAN / EFE

As the former Fifth Harmony member has written, her only purpose in Miami was to feel like when she was 7 years old and went to the beach. “She was happy, innocent, a person who breathed easy, who pretended to be a mermaid, who was free.” However, the trip had nothing to do with this feeling and Cabello herself has assured that she had never had such a bad time on the beach.





“I have felt super vulnerable and unprepared: I have worn bikinis that were too small for me and I have not paid attention to my appearance, and then I have seen the photos on the Internet and the comments and I have felt so upset,” Cabello revealed in her Instagram profile.

Camila Cabello at the MTV Video Music Awards Evan Agostini

Camila Cabello, fed up with the beauty canon

Likewise, the singer has denounced that society has become accustomed to a canon of what the body of a “healthy” woman should be like that has nothing to do with the reality of many women. Moreover, Camila Cabello has stated that, because of her photos, her self-esteem has been damaged and that this was something that she had not felt for a long time.





This artist’s publication has received comments from other ‘celebrities’ such as Kesha, the Emily in Paris actress, Lily Collins, or Paris Hilton. They have all taken advantage of this complaint by Camila Cabello to tell her own experiences and feelings about how the paparazzi and the pink press affect the self-esteem of famous people. Even Paris Hilton herself has admitted that Cabello’s post made her cry.

Camila Cabello denounces on Instagram the harassment of the paparazzi in Miami Instagram/@camila_cabello

It is not the first time that Camila Cabello talks about her struggles against the canon of beauty that is established for women. In the summer, the singer shared a video on TikTok in which she declared to her fans that she was gradually accepting “her curves” and thus stop being constantly embarrassed with her body for not adhering to the canon. cultural.