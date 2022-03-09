Camila Cabello laughs at “wardrobe malfunction” after accidentally showing a nipple on ‘The One Show’

Camila Cabello laughed at a wardrobe malfunction in The One Show after accidentally showing the nipple.

The singer and dancer participated in the BBC program, through a video link, to talk about her new single.

Cabello was asked to show off her favorite dance move from the Ed Sheeran collaboration video “Bam Bam” when the incident occurred.

Cabello stood up to show step and adjusted her shirt, accidentally baring her chest.

Camilla Cabello laughed at “wardrobe failure” on ‘The One Show’ (BBC iPlayer)

Comedian Alan Carr, who was the episode’s other guest and was in the studio, was shocked and put his hand to his mouth.

Cabello, 25, took the incident in stride, saying: “I just accidentally showed you the nipple, I hope you didn’t see it.”

Co-host Alex Jones responded: “Was a wardrobe malfunction. There was a flash of something, I don’t know what I saw.”

Carr, referring to a segment that had just been shown in the episode, joked that Cabello had “cyberflashed” them.

“You just exemplified it, what are the odds?” he joked, with Jones adding, “It all added up.”

Jones continued with the interview, in which Cabello discussed her mother, who she said was “in the next room right now, probably freaking out about my wardrobe malfunction.”

Cabello later opened up about the incident in a follow-up TikTok post.

Cabello recently explained why she broke up with her ex-boyfriend of two years, Shawn Mendes.

The singer, who is Cuban American, will release her new album, Familyat the end of this year.

