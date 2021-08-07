Camila Cabello launches fund to support the mental health of activists

Camila Cabello She launched the Healing Justice project, a fund to provide mental health support to frontline workers and activists.

The singer partnered with the Movement Voices Fund to provide funding to ten organizations to obtain resources to help the mental well-being of their workers.

For example, painting In the report, Capello provided the initial funds for the project and the first round of the ten grants will amount to nearly $250,000 (£180,000).

The ten selected organisations will receive grants to provide six months of mental health care to their primary workers.

It follows Capello’s work on ethnic and social justice Racist posts on Tumblr that he wrote as a teenager It resurfaced in late 2019.

Between 2012 and 2013, Cabello shared a number of racist posts on his Tumblr account, including racist jokes and photos. In a lengthy apology posted on Twitter at the time, Capello admitted that his messages were “horrible and painful,” adding, “When I was younger, I used language that I was very ashamed of and would regret forever.”

“I was uneducated and ignorant, and as soon as I understood the story, weight, and true meaning behind this horrible and harmful language, I was so embarrassed that I had ever used it. I apologized then and apologize again now.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time over the past couple of years, especially at home last year during the pandemic, constantly thinking, learning, and exploring ways I’ve contributed to systems and beliefs that actively haunt others,” Capello said. The Hollywood Reporter One of the reasons for launching the new fund.

“I realized that there is a lot I can and must do to support others who are doing the work to heal our societies….

Major regulators address exhaustion, emotional load, and trauma that comes with fighting unfair regulations. We hope to provide access to the essential support they may need as they continue their critical work in defense of social justice.”

“Over the past year, a global pandemic, a clear escalation of attacks by white nationalists, and deeply divided presidential elections have challenged organizers and activists in ways that will remain perceptible in the long run,” added Syed Yang, director of the Movement. voting fund.

“Unfortunately, they often don’t get enough support. Our partnership with Camila Cabello on Project Healing Justice will help us bridge this gap and allow us to expand our support for BIPOC regulators and raise awareness of the care needed to drive sustainable and equitable social change. “