Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo are the first performers announced

The countdown for MTV VMA 2021 has officially begun and less than a month after the event we can reveal the first names of the performer!

Two years after the performance of “Senorita” paired with Shawn Mendes, this year Camila Cabello will return to the MTV Video Music Awards stage to present his new single live “Don’t Go Yet”, anticipation of his next album “Familia”.

Another prominent name expected at #VMAs is Lil Nas X, nominated in the coveted category Video Of The Year with “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”. We can’t wait to be amazed by his performance!

Gross chose MTV VMA 2021 to present a world premiere of his highly anticipated new album “Solar Power “, out August 20. Something tells us that we will see some good ones!

Machine Gun Kelly he will make his debut on the iconic #VMAs stage, where he will give life to a world premiere performance of the new single “Papercuts”, extract from the album “Born With Horns”. We also find it competing in the Best Alternative category.

Last but not least, among this year’s performers we also find Olivia Rodrigo, a new revelation of pop that will sing its latest hit live “Good 4 U”.

You will be able to see performances by Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo and much more the night between Sunday 12 and Monday 13 September live on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) e

up MTV Music (Sky channel 132 and 704). Starting from 00.30 the pre show will be broadcast, while from 2.00 MTV VMA 2021 live show.

Don’t forget to vote for the competing artists: just go up vma.mtv.com to elect your big heart!

ph: getty images + press office