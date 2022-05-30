Camila Cabello mercilessly booed by Liverpool fans amid UEFA Champions League final ticketing fiasco

As popstar Camila Cabello took to the opening ceremony stage ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, Liverpool fans took out their frustration and anger on the singer by booing her mercilessly.

Wondering what’s all the rage? Well, according to European football’s governing body UEFA, thousands of frustrated fans have been stranded outside the stadium due to counterfeit tickets circulating among them. Due to the chaos, French police had to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd, which caused a delay in the final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid. To prevent the situation from escalating, riot police have taken strict action against those who create a ruckus.

Inside the pitch, meanwhile, proceedings finally began with empty seats in the stands despite many supporters stuck outside.

The 25-year-old performed a medley of four of her hits, including ‘Senorita’ and ‘Don’t Go Yet’, as the Reds prepared to take on Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday night, mirror.co reports. uk.

Football presenter Gary Lineker seemed to be caught up in the issues himself, taking to Twitter to say: ‘It’s impossible to get into the ground. It seems to be very dangerous. Absolute carnage. »

He quickly added that “I’m not sure it’s possible to have a less well organized event if you tried. Absolutely chaotic and dangerous,” before tagging the UEFA account.

Liverpool FC issued a statement midway through the second half of the game, which they ultimately lost by a single goal.

He said: “We are extremely disappointed with the problems with entering the stadium and the breach of the security perimeter that Liverpool supporters faced tonight at the Stade de France. It’s the biggest game in European football and fans shouldn’t have to experience the scenes we’ve witnessed. tonight. »

“We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues,” the statement continued.

UEFA, meanwhile, responded with a statement on its part attributing the problems to the purchase of counterfeit tickets.

According to reports, Camila commented on the whole booing situation in a number of tweets, which she later deleted. Almost 2 hours after the final whistle, the singer took to social media to share that fans at the stadium were singing too loudly as she performed with her team.

In the now-deleted tweet, the 25-year-old singer wrote, “Replaying our performance, I can’t believe people were singing their team anthems so loudly during our performance. As my team and I have worked tirelessly for so long to bring the right vibes and put on a good show. »

A few minutes later, Camila tweeted again. The post read, “Very rude but whatever. I AM GLAD THAT THE GUYS LOVED IT. »

