Camila Cabello, new Cinderella who cares about the extra pounds

“We are not at war with our bodies: we are real women with curves and cellulite, stretch marks and fat. We are human and that’s okay” with this message of body positive and self-acceptance Camila Cabello, 24 Cuban singer and actress naturalized USA, current girlfriend of Shawn Mendes, has made the rounds of social media and the world.

Camila, who will be Cinderella in the new musical coming out streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 3, 2021, he has in fact posted on Tik Tok and to follow on his other social accounts a video titled I luv my body in which he tells of having felt ashamed of his imperfect body (according to the standard canons) and of his belly not perfectly flat, while he was running. But to have immediately shamed for this thing.

“I was just running to the park and thinking about my own things while trying to keep fit and healthy, when I noticed that the top I was wearing left my belly uncovered and was not flat. And I wasn’t hiding my belly, just because I was running and I wasn’t there to fix my pants every second.” At that point I thought, “Damn it, I’m feeling ashamed for my body.”

“I reminded myself that being at war with your body is so out of fashion“, camila added.

Cabello continued her video by explaining that she is “grateful for this body that allows me to do what I want and need to do”.

He concluded the post on the body positive giving her fans a complete overview of her body as she sang the chorus of Aretha Franklin’s song Something He Can Feel.

In the following days the singer-actress returned to the subject with other video contributions in which she reiterated the concept: “I have cellulite, stretch marks and I also gain weight!”: Camila Cabello then promised to continue using her platform to promote body positivity. So as to be an example to help all girls like her, but who somehow (wrong) do not feel at peace with their body. “You are real women as you are”, says Camila. Who managed to accept herself already at the age of 24. And it’s not for everyone.