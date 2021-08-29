Camila Cabello nostalgic 2 years after her debut album

Camila Cabello’s debut album, Camila, was released two years ago (on January 12, 2018). The artist celebrated this anniversary with a nostalgic video and a sincere letter to his fans on social media.

“Today is the second anniversary of my first record… These clips range from the last memory I have to the ones from the first album »reads the caption of the video that brings together memorable moments from his career.

“It’s crazy to watch the girl in these videos, see these performances and remember how I felt in those moments. I was so scared in that first video but I remember fighting with everything I had. Honestly watching these videos I was blown away. I’m nostalgic, but in a good way, ”Cabello wrote. “I will never forget these things as long as I live.”

He added: “I will never forget the Never Be the Same Tour, singing in the dark, in the silent dark, with you and laughing because there was always someone screaming until the last show. I will always remember the gestures you have reserved for me, as true friends. I will always remember that first performance at Lollapalooza, my very first time singing songs from the album. I thought no one would recognize me but you guys were there and you already knew all the words. I will never forget the performance of Havana at the Grammys, with my father and sister on stage with me. I will never forget how grateful I am to you for literally making my dreams a reality. “

Watch Camila Cabello’s emotional video here