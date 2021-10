Camila Cabello – Oh na na: audio, lyrics and translation

Camila Cabello published Oh na na Friday 29 October. The piece is a collaboration with the Puerto Rican producer Tainy and the rapper Myke Towers.

Audio Oh na na by Camila Cabello

Text Oh na na by Camila Cabello

Oh na-na-na

Feelin ‘kinda mighty, yeah-yeah-yeah

Go out there and bite me, ra-ra-ra

Rum and cola to take you over, na-na-na

Tell me that you want this la-la-la

Love it when you talk that blah-blah-blah

Time is taken, I’m waiting

(Oh, yeah-yeah-yeah)

I saw you sneak in

(Oh, yeah-yeah-yeah)

Too soft I creeped in

(Oh, yeah-yeah-yeah)

I saw you sneak in, so I creeped in

Like oh, na, na, na, na-na

Na, na, na, na-na

Say oh, na, na, na, na-na

Na, na, na, na-na

Say oh, na, na, na, na-na

From the rose spending time

Oh na, na, na

Oh na, na, na

Oh na-na-na

Take me to the boom, oh, ra-ta-ta

Elephant in the room

Oh, don’t you bite it, don’t fight it

Hide it, be quiet, oh, yeah-yeah-yeah

Say you like it loud like III

‘Cause it ain’t your house, I’m like watch out

Someone’s snuck in, I like it tho

(Oh, yeah-yeah-yeah)

I saw you sneak in

(Oh, yeah-yeah-yeah)

Too soft I creeped in

(Oh, yeah-yeah-yeah)

I saw you sneak in, so I creeped in

Like oh, na, na, na, na-na

Na, na, na, na-na

Say oh, na, na, na, na-na

Na, na, na, na-na

Say oh, na, na, na, na-na

From the rose spending time

Oh na, na, na

Oh na, na, na

Haz lo que tú quieras, lo que quieres, cuando quieras

But yo lo quiero ahora, dime “yo te necesito”

Yo no soy bendita, ni soy papita frita

Nunca leap, y nunca leap, y no se que te hayan dicho

Yes, y lo Seguimos bailando, yes, y lo Seguimos bailando, yes

Y tú me sigues tasting yes, y lo Seguimos bailando

Haz lo que tu quieras, lo que quieres, cuando quieras

But yo lo quiero ahora, dime “yo te necesito”

Yo no soy bendita, ni soy papita frita

Nunca leap, y nunca leap, y no se que te hayan dicho

Yes, y lo Seguimos bailando, yes, y lo Seguimos bailando, yes

Y tú me sigues tasting yes, y lo Seguimos bailando

Like oh, na, na, na, na-na (Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Na, na, na, na-na (Uh)

Say oh, na, na, na, na-na (Uh-uh)

Na, na, na, na-na (Say oh)

Say oh, na, na, na, na-na (Oh)

From the rose spending time (By the rose spending time, oh, yeah)

(Only spending time)

Say oh, na, na, na, na-na

Na, na, na, na-na

(Only spending time)

Say oh, na, na, na, na-na

Na, na, na, na-na

(Only spending time)

Say oh, na, na, na, na-na

From the rose spending time

Oh na, na, na

Translation Oh na na by Camila Cabello

Oh na-na-na

I feel a little powerful, yes-yes-yes

Go out there and bite me, ra-ra-ra

Rum and cola to get you, na-na-na

Tell me you want this la-la-la

I love when you talk so bla-bla-bla

Time is up, I’m waiting

(Oh, yes-yes-yes)

I saw you sneak in

(Oh, yes-yes-yes)

Too soft I crept in

(Oh, yes-yes-yes)

I saw you sneak in, so I crept in

Like oh, na, na, na, na-na

Na, na, na, na-na

Say oh, na, na, na, na-na

Na, na, na, na-na

Say oh, na, na, na, na-na

From the rose by spending time

Oh na, na, na

Oh na, na, na

Oh na-na-na

Take me to the boom, oh, ra-ta-ta

Elephant in the room

Oh, don’t bite it, don’t fight it

Hide it, shut up, oh, yes-yes-yes

Say you like it out loud as III

Because it’s not your house, I’m kind of careful

Someone sneaked in, I like it anyway

(Oh, yes-yes-yes)

I saw you sneak in

(Oh, yes-yes-yes)

Too soft I crept in

(Oh, yes-yes-yes)

I saw you sneak in, so I crept in

Like oh, na, na, na, na-na

Na, na, na, na-na

Say oh, na, na, na, na-na

Na, na, na, na-na

Say oh, na, na, na, na-na

From the rose by spending time

Oh na, na, na

Oh na, na, na

Do what you want, what you want, when you want

But I want it now, tell me “I need you”

I am not blessed, nor am I a fried potato

I never jump, and I never jump, and I don’t know what they told you

Yes and we keep dancing, yes, and we keep dancing, yes

And I still like you yes, and we keep dancing

Do what you want, what you want, when you want

But I want it now, tell me “I need you”

I am not blessed, nor am I a fried potato

I never jump, and I never jump, and I don’t know what they told you

Yes and we keep dancing, yes, and we keep dancing, yes

And I still like you yes, and we keep dancing

Like oh, na, na, na, na-na (Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Na, na, na, na-na (Uh)

Say oh, na, na, na, na-na (Uh-uh)

Na, na, na, na-na (say oh)

Say oh, na, na, na, na-na (Oh)

From the rose that passes the time (from the rose that passes the time, oh, yeah)

(Just pass the time)

Say oh, na, na, na, na-na

Na, na, na, na-na

(Just pass the time)

Say oh, na, na, na, na-na

Na, na, na, na-na

(Just pass the time)

Say oh, na, na, na, na-na

From the rose by spending time

Oh na, na, na